12-27 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Wilton “Tommy” Bullen, age 84 of Camden, who will have funeral services today at 1 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Mike Blankenship will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Sandy Point Cemetery.

Mr. Willie Lee Hudson Sr., age 89 of Camden, will have funeral services today at 1 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Neal Capps will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Camden.

Mrs. Brenda Kay McFarland, age 64 of Waverly, will have graveside services today at 2 at the Hemby Cemetery in Waverly. Mr. Doug Watts will officiate the services. Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Jerry Lynn Jordan, age 80 of Camden, will have funeral services Thursday at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Jim McKay will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery.

Mrs. Martha Jane Morton Peerman, age 89 of Waverly, will have funeral services Thursday at 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Tommy Goodwin will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly.