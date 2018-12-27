12-27 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Billy Hugh Mashaw, age 57 of Hurricane Mills, who will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Carey Vine will officiate the services.

Ms. Novella Joyce Overbey, age 84 of Waverly, will have visitation Friday evening from 5 until 7 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation for Ms. Overbey will be Friday morning from 10 until service time at 11 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Brother David Allen will officiate the services.

Mr. Adrian Mitchell Rayburn, age 96 of Camden, will have visitation this evening from 6 until 9 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mr. Rayburn will be Friday from 11 until service time at 1 at the Plunk Funeral Home. Brother Arzell Douglas and Brother Randy Thompson will both officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery.

Mrs. Valentina “Tina” Dunlap, age 59 of Springville, will have visitation Saturday from 11 until service time at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Bishop Jack L. Bomar will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Calvery Cemetery.