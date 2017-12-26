12-26 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Willie Lee Hudson Sr., age 89 of Camden, who will have funeral services Wednesday at 1 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Neal Capps will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Camden. Visitation for Mr. Hudson will be today from 6-8 at Stockdale-Malin in Camden.

Mrs. Martha Jane Morton Peerman, age 89 of New Johnsonville, will have funeral services Thursday at 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Tommy Goodwin will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly.