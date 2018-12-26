12-26 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Billy Hugh Mashaw, age 57 of Hurricane Mills, who will have visitation Thursday from 11 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Carey Vine will officiate the services.

Ms. Novella Joyce Overbey, age 84 of Waverly, will have visitation Friday from 5 until 7 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation for Ms. Overbey will also be Saturday from 10 until service time at 11 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother David Allen will officiate the services.