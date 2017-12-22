12-21/22 Trading Post

12-21/22 Trading Poston December 22, 2017
For Rent
Small Apartment on Natchez Trace Road in Camden
Ideal for 1 or 2 People
Partly Furnished with Washer, Dryer, Stove, and Refrigerator
References Needed
Call 441-0480
Bushtech Motorcycle Trailer $2100
Black Boots Size 10 $10
AM/FM Cassette Radio $10
Camo Stock and Forearm for Deer Rifle $75
2 Nice Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets in XL and 3XL $250 Pictured Below
Collection of Deer Hunting Tapes
Call 584-5380
Wishing Well $25 and up
4 17 Inch Cooper Tires $45
Mahogany Bedroom Suite in Queen Size $600
Small 5 Foot Piano $65
Call 586-2884
16 Foot Trailer with 2 Brand New Tires
Call 584-6827
In Need
Scarfing Tip like Oxwell
Bottom Mounting Drawer Slides
Stainless 5 gallon Bucket with Tight Top
Laser/Scanner Printer
Call 584-6591
Services
Haul off Junk, Truck and parts, other Assorted Items
Call 731-441-8989
Hauling off Old Appliances, Water Heaters, and Other Items
This Service Free of Charge
Call 584-6584 or 220-0777