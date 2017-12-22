12-21/22 Trading Post

For Rent

Small Apartment on Natchez Trace Road in Camden

Ideal for 1 or 2 People

Partly Furnished with Washer, Dryer, Stove, and Refrigerator

References Needed

Call 441-0480

Bushtech Motorcycle Trailer $2100

Black Boots Size 10 $10

AM/FM Cassette Radio $10

Camo Stock and Forearm for Deer Rifle $75

2 Nice Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets in XL and 3XL $250 Pictured Below



Collection of Deer Hunting Tapes



Call 584-5380





Wishing Well $25 and up

4 17 Inch Cooper Tires $45

Mahogany Bedroom Suite in Queen Size $600

Small 5 Foot Piano $65

Call 586-2884

16 Foot Trailer with 2 Brand New Tires

Call 584-6827

In Need

Scarfing Tip like Oxwell

Bottom Mounting Drawer Slides

Stainless 5 gallon Bucket with Tight Top

Laser/Scanner Printer

Call 584-6591

Services

Haul off Junk, Truck and parts, other Assorted Items

Call 731-441-8989

Hauling off Old Appliances, Water Heaters, and Other Items

This Service Free of Charge

Call 584-6584 or 220-0777