12-20 Trading Post

For Rent

Small Apartment on Natchez Trace Road in Camden

Ideal for 1 or 2 People

Partly Furnished with Washer, Dryer, Stove, and Refrigerator

References Needed

Call 441-0480

For Sale

Black Boots Size 10 $10

70 Foot Telephone Wire $10

Collection of Deer Hunting Tapes $50 Pictured Below



2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets in XL and 3XL $250 Pictured Below



Call 584-5380

12 Foot Farm Gates $350

Generator $50

Call 699-0435

2 Year Old Rexter Walker Dog

2 Collar Shock Collar

21 Volt Felt Light

Call 441-1092

In Need

14-15 Inch Retractable Wheels Capable of 5/8 Axle

Extra Extra Heavy Wall 2 Inch Metal Pipe

Tubing Bender like Greenlee

Call 584-6591

20 Foot Camper/Old Motorhome

16 Foot Camper

5X8 Trailer

Call 699-0435

16 Foot Trailer

Old Shotgun

Call 441-0218