12-20 Trading Post

12-20 Trading Poston December 20, 2017
For Rent
Small Apartment on Natchez Trace Road in Camden
Ideal for 1 or 2 People
Partly Furnished with Washer, Dryer, Stove, and Refrigerator
References Needed
Call 441-0480
For Sale
Black Boots Size 10 $10
70 Foot Telephone Wire $10
Collection of Deer Hunting Tapes $50 Pictured Below
2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets in XL and 3XL $250 Pictured Below
Call 584-5380
12 Foot Farm Gates $350
Generator $50
Call 699-0435
2 Year Old Rexter Walker Dog
2 Collar Shock Collar
21 Volt Felt Light
Call 441-1092
In Need
14-15 Inch Retractable Wheels Capable of 5/8 Axle
Extra Extra Heavy Wall 2 Inch Metal Pipe
Tubing Bender like Greenlee
Call 584-6591
20 Foot Camper/Old Motorhome
16 Foot Camper
5X8 Trailer
Call 699-0435
16 Foot Trailer
Old Shotgun
Call 441-0218