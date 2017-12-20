12-20 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Mickey Craig Watson, age 65 of Camden, who will have funeral services today at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother H.B. Fields will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Chalk Hill Cemetery.

Mt. Joe Willie Christopher, age 87 of Springville, will have funeral services Thursday at 11 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Brother Daryl Lewis will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the McRaes Chapel Cemetery in Big Sandy.

Visitation for Mr. Christopher will be today from 5 until 8 at Stockdale-Malin in Big Sandy.