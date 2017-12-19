12-19 Trading Post

12-19 Trading Poston December 19, 2017
Posted In: Trading Post
For Rent
Small Apartment on Natchez Trace Road in Camden
Ideal for 1 or 2 People
Partly Furnished with Washer, Dryer, Stove, and Refrigerator
References Needed
Call 441-0480
For Sale
John Deere Clutch Parts
Rebuilt Pressure Plate
Rebuilt Disc
Call 584-6591
Hover Round Power Chair $325
Call 584-5248
AM/FM Cassette Radio $10
Camo Stock and Forearm for Deer Rifle $75
2 Nice Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets in XL and 3XL $250
Call 584-5380
Mahogany Bedroom Suite 4 17 Inch Cooper Tires
Small 5 Foot Piano
Call 586-2884
Rentals in Camden and Sugar Tree
New Washer $150
1988 Chevy Pickup
Call 733-0321
In Need
32 Inch Bottom Window for Storm Door
Bug Zapper
Call 584-6591