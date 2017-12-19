12-19 Trading Post

For Rent

Small Apartment on Natchez Trace Road in Camden

Ideal for 1 or 2 People

Partly Furnished with Washer, Dryer, Stove, and Refrigerator

References Needed

Call 441-0480

For Sale

John Deere Clutch Parts

Rebuilt Pressure Plate

Rebuilt Disc

Call 584-6591

Hover Round Power Chair $325

Call 584-5248



AM/FM Cassette Radio $10

Camo Stock and Forearm for Deer Rifle $75

2 Nice Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets in XL and 3XL $250

Call 584-5380

Mahogany Bedroom Suite 4 17 Inch Cooper Tires

Small 5 Foot Piano

Call 586-2884

Rentals in Camden and Sugar Tree

New Washer $150

1988 Chevy Pickup

Call 733-0321

In Need

32 Inch Bottom Window for Storm Door

Bug Zapper

Call 584-6591