12-19 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mozell Taylor Hall, age 90 of Camden, who will have funeral services today at noon at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Leonard Greer will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the New Prospect Cemetery.

Mr. Mickey Craig Watson, age 65 of Camden, will have funeral services Wednesday at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother H.B. Fields will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Chalk Hill Cemetery.

Visitation for Mr. Watson will be today from 5 until 8 at the Oakdale Funeral Home.