We note with regret the death of Mrs. Ada Faye McMackin, age 80 of Hollow Rock, who will have funeral services today at 2 at the Bruceton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Marlboro Cemetery near Vale.

Mr. Herman Lashlee Forrest, age 89 of Waverly, will have funeral services today at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Pastor Tom Jehnzen will officiate the services.