12-18 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Jerry Dale Dobson, age 66 of Hollow Rock, who will have graveside services this morning at 11 at the New Prospect Cemetery in Hollow Rock. Brother Joe Abbott will officiate the services and the Bruceton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Hubert Quinn, age 89 of Camden, will have graveside services this afternoon at 1 at the Benton Memory Gardens. Brother David Poehlein will officiate the services and the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Adam Plant, age 39 of Holladay, will have funeral services this afternoon at 2 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden.



Mr. Arnold Patton, age 83 of Camden, will have visitation Wednesday from 10 until service time at 11 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Ronnie Stewart will officiate the services,

Mr. Danny Ray Schrock, age 65 of McEwen, will have visitation today from 11 until 8 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Visitation for Mr. Schrock will also be Wednesday from 10 until service time at 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Reverend Adam Winters will officiate the services and burial will follow in the McEwen Cemetery in McEwen.

Mrs. Marie Luther, age 101 of Camden, will have visitation Wednesday from 9 until service time at 2 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Nathan Horton will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.