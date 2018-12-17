12-17 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Scotty Warren Harris, age 41 of Antioch, who will have funeral services this afternoon at 2 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Bill Douglas and Brother Sammy Douglas will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Eastview Cemetery.

Mr. Jerry Dale Dobson, age 66 of Hollow Rock, will have graveside services Tuesday morning at 11 at the New Prospect Cemetery. Brother Joe Abbott will officiate the services and the Bruceton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Hubert Quinn, age 89 of Camden, will have graveside services Tuesday at 1 at the Benton Memory Gardens. Brother David Poehlein will officiate the services. The Oakdale Funeral Home of Camden is in charge of the arrangements.



Mr. Adam Plant, age 39 of Holladay, will have funeral services Tuesday at 2 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Doug Hampton will officiate the services.

Mr. Arnold Patton, age 83 of Camden, will have visitation Wednesday from 10 until service time at 11 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Ronnie Stewart will officiate the services.

Mr. Danny Ray Schrock, age 65 of McEwen, will have visitation Tuesday from 11 until 8 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Visitation will also be Wednesday from 10 until service time at 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Reverend Adam Winters will officiate the services and burial will follow in the McEwen Ceemtery in McEwen.