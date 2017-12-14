12-14 Obits

Mr. Cody Daniel Haskins, age 21 of Camden, will have funeral services today at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Clint Sanders and Brother Brian Oaks will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Eastview Cemetery.

Mr. Michael Eugene Warlick, age 73 of Waverly, will have funeral services Friday at 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Pastor Thad Collier will officiate the services.

Burial will follow with Entombment in the Good Shepherd Mausoleum at Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly.