12-13 Obits

Mr. Dale Robinson, age 59 of Camden, will have funeral services today at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Jeff McKee will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Sandy Point Cemetery.

Mr. Cody Daniel Haskins, age 21 of Camden, will have funeral services Thursday at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Clint Sanders and Brother Brian Oaks will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Eastview Cemetery.

Visitation for Mr. Haskins will be today from 5 until 8 at the Oakdale Funeral Home.