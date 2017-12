Mr. Dale Robinson, age 59 of Camden, will have funeral services Wednesday at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Jeff McKee will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Sandy Point Cemetery.

Visitation for Mr. Robinson will be today from 5 until 8 at the Oakdale Funeral Home.

Mr. David Michael Wheatley, age 65 of Waverly, has arrangements provided by the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly.