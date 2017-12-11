12-11 Trading Post

12-11 Trading Poston December 11, 2017
For Sale
4 17 Inch Cooper Tires $45
Small 5 Foot Piano $65
Call 586-2884
Buy or Trade 3600 Break/Free Wheel Wench
Call 584-6591
Roll of Dog Pen Wire
Chain Length Wire
26 Inch Boys Bicycle
Call 441-0218
Couch
2 Wingback Chairs
Call 584-6584
220-0777
Pieces of Pegboard $4 per Sheet
Office Chairs $10 Each
Call 731-803-3412
1998 LeSabre Buick $2200
Contains 3800 Motor
Can be Viewed at Inside Out Car Detailing in Camden
Call 584-4498
In Need
Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney with Retractable Wheels
110 Power In Power Out Spool Wench
American Size Taps and Dies
Call 584-6591
Old 22 Shotgun or Deer Hunting Rifle
call 441-0218