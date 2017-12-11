12-11 Trading Post

For Sale

4 17 Inch Cooper Tires $45

Small 5 Foot Piano $65

Call 586-2884

Buy or Trade 3600 Break/Free Wheel Wench

Call 584-6591

Roll of Dog Pen Wire

Chain Length Wire

26 Inch Boys Bicycle

Call 441-0218

Couch

2 Wingback Chairs

Call 584-6584

220-0777

Pieces of Pegboard $4 per Sheet

Office Chairs $10 Each

Call 731-803-3412

1998 LeSabre Buick $2200

Contains 3800 Motor

Can be Viewed at Inside Out Car Detailing in Camden

Call 584-4498

In Need

Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney with Retractable Wheels

110 Power In Power Out Spool Wench

American Size Taps and Dies

Call 584-6591

Old 22 Shotgun or Deer Hunting Rifle

call 441-0218