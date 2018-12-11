12-11 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Robert Tyree Lessenberry Sr., age 76 of Camden, who will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 1 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Ronnie Stewart will officiate the services and burial will follow at the Rushing Creek Cemetery in Camden.

Mrs. Mary Jewell Scaggs Woods, age 74 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation Wednesday from 10 until service time at 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend David Marcum will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Williams Cemetery in Hurricane Mills.