12-1 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Norma Elizabeth Fowler, age 94 of Camden, who will have funeral services Saturday at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home. Dr. Mike Blankenship will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Cross Roads Cemetery.

Visitation for Mrs. Fowler will be Saturday from 11 until 1 at Oakdale Funeral Home.

Mr. Benjamin Henry Moore Jr., age 71 of Big Sandy, will have a memorial service Saturday at 2 at 8172 Lick Creek Road in Big Sandy.