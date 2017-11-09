11-9 Trading Post

on November 9, 2017
Posted In: Trading Post

For Sale
Bedroom Dresser Made of Solid Walnut Wood
2 Hewlett Packard Printers
14 Inch TV
UPS Boxes for Giveaway
Call 584-4704

Yard Sale at 76 Blackberry Road
1976 Lincoln Continental for $800
Call 441-0218

16 Foot Trailer that Holds Brush for Duck Blind
Call 441-6475

Kitchen Table with 4 Chairs
Wardrobe
Country Eggs For Sale $1.50 a Dozen
Call 584-3294

Garrard Stylus Pressure Gage $10
Call 584-6591

In Need
White Pomeranian Pup for Sale
Call 584-8108

Wheat Straw for Halloween
Can work on Driveways and Haul Gravel off Driveways
Call 441-8989

Need Deer Hunting Rifle
Call 441-0218

Stainless 5 Gallon Bucket
Laser/Scanner Printer
Call 584-6591

Someone to Pick Up Wood and Split it
Call 694-0811