11-9 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Jimmy Dale Smothers, age 66 of Camden, who will have funeral services today at 11 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Joseph Paul “Jr.” Crafton, age 53 of Camden, will have funeral services Saturday at 2 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Pruett Cemetery in Waverly.

Visitation for Mr. Crafton will be Friday from 5 until 9 at Oakdale Funeral Home.