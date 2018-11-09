11-9 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Gus Townzen Sr., age 95 of Camden, who will have visitation this evening from 5 until 8 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mr. Townzen will also be Saturday morning from 8 until service time at 11 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Justin Ramer will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Liberty Cemetery in Camden.

Mr. Wesley Hulon Farrar, age 91, will have visitation Saturday morning from 10 until service time at 11 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Dr. Mike Blankenship and Jim Austin will both officiate the services and burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens.

Mr. Christopher Brett “Kipper” Smith, age 28 of McEwen, will have visitation today from 4 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation for Mr. Smith will also be Saturday from 10 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jeff Keele will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Mrs. Mattie Madden Armstrong, age 90 of Waverly, who will have visitation this evening from 6 until 9 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation for Mrs. Armstrong will also be Saturday from noon until service time at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Pastor Michael Krech will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.