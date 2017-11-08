11-8 Trading Post

on

For Sale

Kenmore Gas Range Kitchen Stove

Call 441-3994

VHS Deer Hunting Tapes $50

2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets $250

Bushtech Motorcycle Trailer $2100

Call 584-5380

Small Refrigerator and Eating Table in a package for $75

Call 213-2230

Boat Trailer

Call 441-1092



Fireplace

Call 441-1436

In Need

Young Pomeranian Pup Preferably White

Call 584-8108

Retractable Wheels 14-15 Inches Capable of 5/8 Axle

XXL Heavy Wall 2 Inch Metal Pipe

Tubing Bender like Greenlee

Call 584-6591

16 Inch Truck Tires

Call 441-1092