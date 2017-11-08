11-8 Trading Post

11-8 Trading Poston November 8, 2017
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
Kenmore Gas Range Kitchen Stove
Call 441-3994
VHS Deer Hunting Tapes $50
2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets $250
Bushtech Motorcycle Trailer $2100
Call 584-5380
Small Refrigerator and Eating Table in a package for $75
Call 213-2230
Boat Trailer
Call 441-1092
Fireplace
Call 441-1436
In Need
Young Pomeranian Pup Preferably White
Call 584-8108
Retractable Wheels 14-15 Inches Capable of 5/8 Axle
XXL Heavy Wall 2 Inch Metal Pipe
Tubing Bender like Greenlee
Call 584-6591
16 Inch Truck Tires
Call 441-1092