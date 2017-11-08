11-8 Obits

We note with regret the death of Ms. Ashley Nicole Fullerton, age 21 of Camden, who will have funeral services this morning at 10 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Doug Hampton and Brother Marty Johnson will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Bank for Jase’s Education Fund.

Mr. Jimmy Dale Smothers, age 66 of Camden, will have funeral services Thursday at 11 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Visitation for Mr. Smothers will be today from 5 until 8 at Oakdale Funeral Home.

Mr. Joseph Paul “Jr.” Crafton, age 53 of Camden, will have funeral services Saturday at 2 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Pruett Cemetery in Waverly.

Visitation for Mr. Crafton will be Friday from 5 until 9 at Oakdale Funeral Home.