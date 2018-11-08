11-8 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Ruth Margaret Stewart Latimer, age 97 of McKenzie, who will have visitation this morning from 11 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend Merlyn Alexander will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Latimer Cemetery.

Brother Don W. Churchwell, age 52 of Camden, will have visitation today from noon until service time at 1:30 at the Camden Central High School. Marty Arnold, Mark Earheart, Lee Reichard, and Christopher Brasher will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Brother Don W. Churchwell Scholarship Fund at the Apex Bank of Camden.



Mr. Tim Kelly, age 48 of Big Sandy, will have a memorial visitation this evening from 5 until 7 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. The family has chosen cremation services.

Mr. Wesley Hulon Farrar, age 91, will have visitation Friday from 5 until 8 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mr. Farrar will also be Saturday from 10 until service time at 11 at the Oakdale Funeral Home. Dr. Mike Blankenship and Jim Austin will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens.

Mr. Gus Townzen Sr., age 95 of Camden, will have visitation Friday evening from 5 until 8 at the Stockdale-Malin funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mr. Townzen will also be Saturday morning from 10 until service time at 11 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Justin Ramer will offiicate the services and burial will follow in the Liberty Cemetery in Camden.