11-7 Trading Post

on November 8, 2017
Posted In: Trading Post

For Sale
Rebuilt Disc for Tractor
Rebuilt Disc for Combine
Call 584-6591

Moving Boxes from UPS for Giveaway
Call 584-4704

1997 Lincoln Continental with Half Tank of Gas $750
Two Horse Saddles-Texas Big Horn and Samco
50 Pound Bag of Peanuts-Sell by Pound
Call 441-0218

5 Foot Piano-$65
Call 586-2884

Several 2X4 Fluorescent Pictures $30
Smaller Brand New Fluorescent Pictures
Shatter Proof Fluorescent Bulbs
Small Energy Efficient Bulbs
Call 441-5416

In Need

Call Ouida Daily for young Pomeranian Pups, preferably White
584-8108

Bottom Window for Storm Door
Bug Zapper
Call 584-6591

Straw leftover from Halloween
Call 441-8989