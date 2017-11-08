11-7 Trading Post

11-7 Trading Poston November 8, 2017
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
Rebuilt Disc for Tractor
Rebuilt Disc for Combine
Call 584-6591
Moving Boxes from UPS for Giveaway
Call 584-4704
1997 Lincoln Continental with Half Tank of Gas $750
Two Horse Saddles-Texas Big Horn and Samco
50 Pound Bag of Peanuts-Sell by Pound
Call 441-0218
5 Foot Piano-$65
Call 586-2884
Several 2X4 Fluorescent Pictures $30
Smaller Brand New Fluorescent Pictures
Shatter Proof Fluorescent Bulbs
Small Energy Efficient Bulbs
Call 441-5416
In Need
Call Ouida Daily for young Pomeranian Pups, preferably White
584-8108
Bottom Window for Storm Door
Bug Zapper
Call 584-6591
Straw leftover from Halloween
Call 441-8989