11-7 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. N.C. Parker, age 91 of Bruceton, who will have visitation today from 9:30 until 11 at the Bruceton Funeral Home. Graveside services for Mr. Parker will be today at 11:30 at the Camden City Cemetery.

Ms. Ashley Nicole Fullerton, age 21 of Camden, will have visitation tonight from 6 until 8 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Funeral services for Ms. Fullerton will be Wednesday at 10 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.

Brother Doug Hampton and Brother Marty Johnson will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Bank for Jase’s Education Fund.

Mr. Joseph Paul “Jr.” Crafton, age 53 of Camden, will have funeral services Saturday at 2 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Pruett Cemetery in Waverly.