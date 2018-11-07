11-7 Obits

We note with regret the death of Brother Don W. Churchwell, age 52 of Camden, who will have visitation this evening from 5 until 8 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Brother Churchwell will also be Thursday from noon until service time at 1:30 at the Camden Central High School.

Marty Arnold, Mark Earheart, Lee Reichard, and Christopher Brasher will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery.

in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Brother Don W. Churchwell Scholarship Fund at the Apex Bank of Camden.



Mr. Tim Kelly, age 48 of Big Sandy, will have a memorial visitation Thursday evening from 5 until 7 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. The family has chosen cremation services.

Mr. Orville Junior Bivens, age 77 of Holladay, will have a memorial service Saturday November 17th at 1:30 at his residence at 3325 Conrad Ridge Rd in Holladay. The Oakdale Funeral Home of Decatur County is in charge of arrangements.