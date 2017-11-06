11-6 Trading Post

In Need

Leftover Straw Bails from Halloween Decorations, will pick up.

Call 731-220-0889

Wood Burning Stove

Call 792-5114 or 393-3400

Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney

110 Volt Power In Power Out Spool Wench

3 Quarter Inch Pipe Tees in Stainless or Brass

Propane Scarfing Tip

bottom Mounting Drawer Slides

Call 584-6591

4 Bunk Bed Mattresses

Call 441-1875



For Sale

Rollator

call 584-2466

1998 Custom LeSabre Buick with Good Radio and Good Tires

Located at Inside Out Car Detailing in Camden

Call 584-4498

6 Foot Side by Side Refrigerator $125

Chrome Brush Guard for 2002 Chevy Truck $125

New Stainless Steel Oven with Microwave $300

Call 586-2884

Tractor

851 New Holland Round Baler

10 pieces of Equipment Hay Equipment

call 441-1875