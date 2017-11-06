11-6 Trading Post

11-6 Trading Poston November 6, 2017
In Need
Leftover Straw Bails from Halloween Decorations, will pick up.
Call 731-220-0889
Wood Burning Stove
Call 792-5114 or 393-3400
Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney
110 Volt Power In Power Out Spool Wench
3 Quarter Inch Pipe Tees in Stainless or Brass
Propane Scarfing Tip
bottom Mounting Drawer Slides
Call 584-6591
4 Bunk Bed Mattresses
Call 441-1875
For Sale
Rollator
call 584-2466
1998 Custom LeSabre Buick with Good Radio and Good Tires
Located at Inside Out Car Detailing in Camden
Call 584-4498
6 Foot Side by Side Refrigerator $125
Chrome Brush Guard for 2002 Chevy Truck $125
New Stainless Steel Oven with Microwave $300
Call 586-2884
Tractor
851 New Holland Round Baler
10 pieces of Equipment Hay Equipment
call 441-1875