11-6 Obits

We note with regret the death of Ms. Carmen Celeste Newbern, age 51 of Waverly, who will have funeral services this morning at 11 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Pastor Tommy Hodges will officiate the services. Burial will follow at the Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly.

Mr. N.C. Parker, age 91 of Bruceton, will have visitation Tuesday from 9:30 until 11 at the Bruceton Funeral Home.

Graveside services for Mr. Parker will be Tuesday morning at 11:30 at the Camden City Cemetery.