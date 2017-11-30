11-30 Trading Post

For Sale

Boards for Purchase

1-4-8 Foot $1

1-4-10 Foot $1.50

1-4-12 Foot $2

14 Inch Flat Bottom Plow $300

Call 415-7309

Display Cases for Sale $75 Each or $100 for Both

Twill Poster Bed Fraim $25

Call 731-584-2658

Small 3 Bedroom House located at 243 Lake Street in Camden

Has Gas Heat, Dining Room, Bathroom, and Utility Room

$395 to Rent

$395 Deposit

Available around Friday December 1st

Call 731-584-8149



Dozen Hens and 2 Roosters $40

Call 731-220-5956

2 Children’s Walking Chairs

Child’s Table and Chairs

Call 213-2126

Holiday Event at Shan’s, the Old Perry’s Restaurant Friday at 4 PM

Santa Clause and Mrs. Clause will be there to greet children.

Bring Canned Food Items to Feed the Hungry this Holiday Season.

Call 220-0576

Buffet 64 Inches X 42 Inches with 2 Sides

Comes Full of Glassware for $1000

Call 584-8709

In Need

16X18 Ft Aluminum Boat

Boat and Trailer

Call 441-1092