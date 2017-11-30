11-30 Trading Post

11-30 Trading Poston November 30, 2017
For Sale
Boards for Purchase
1-4-8 Foot $1
1-4-10 Foot $1.50
1-4-12 Foot $2
14 Inch Flat Bottom Plow $300
Call 415-7309
Display Cases for Sale $75 Each or $100 for Both
Twill Poster Bed Fraim $25
Call 731-584-2658
Small 3 Bedroom House located at 243 Lake Street in Camden
Has Gas Heat, Dining Room, Bathroom, and Utility Room
$395 to Rent
$395 Deposit
Available around Friday December 1st
Call 731-584-8149
Dozen Hens and 2 Roosters $40
Call 731-220-5956
2 Children’s Walking Chairs
Child’s Table and Chairs
Call 213-2126
Holiday Event at Shan’s, the Old Perry’s Restaurant Friday at 4 PM
Santa Clause and Mrs. Clause will be there to greet children.
Bring Canned Food Items to Feed the Hungry this Holiday Season.
Call 220-0576
Buffet 64 Inches X 42 Inches with 2 Sides
Comes Full of Glassware for $1000
Call 584-8709
In Need
16X18 Ft Aluminum Boat
Boat and Trailer
Call 441-1092