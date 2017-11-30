11-30 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Norma Elizabeth Fowler, age 94 of Camden, who will have funeral services Saturday at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Dr. Mike Blankenship will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Cross Roads Cemetery.

Visitation for Mrs. Fowler will be Saturday from 11 until 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home.

Benjamin Henry Moore Jr., age 71 of Big Sandy, will have a memorial service Saturday at 2 at 8172 Lick Creek Road in Big Sandy.