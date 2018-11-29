11-29 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Marilyn Francine Osborne, age 87 of New Johnsonville, who will have visitation today from noon until service time at 3 at the Trace Creek Baptist Church in New Johnsonville. Brother Mark Warren will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Deana Marie Smith, age 30 of Camden, will have a memorial service Saturday December 1st from 10 until 11:45 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. There will be a brief service conducted by Brother Tom Jensen.