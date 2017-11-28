11-28 Trading Post

For Sale

Pair of Black Boots Size 10 $10

AM/FM Radio $10

Collection of VHS Deer Hunting Tapes $50

Call 584-5380

2 Houses To Rent-1 in Sugar Tree and the other in Camden

1987 Pickup Truck

Call 733-0321

Gas Logs $100 at a $400 Value

Call 336-9811



Old John Deere Clutch Parts

Rebuilt Pressure Plate

Rebuilt Disc for Combine and Tractor

Call 584-6591

1998 LeSabre Buick with Good Radio and Good Tires

Can see at 230 Hwy 69 in Camden at Inside Out Car Detaiing

Call 584-4498

4 Wheels for a Jeep Cherokee

Brand New Dog Pen Wire-50 Feet of Wire

Call 441-0218

17 Inch Cooper Tires-10 Ply and Discovery

Small 5 Foot Piano

Chrome Brushguard for Pickup Truck $100

Call 586-2884

2001 Honda 350 4-Wheeler $1500

With 4-Wheel Drive and located on Highway 69 near Big Sandy

Call 441-8716

Utility Trailers

250 Polaris 4 Wheeler

2006 Buick LeSabre

Call 441-0199

Box Style Freezer 3 1/2 Feet Deep

Side by Side Fridge

Small Fridge

All items in Good Condition

Call 220-3917

In Need

White Pomeranian Pup

Call 584-8108

32 Inch Bottom Window for Storm Door

Bug Zapper

Call 584-6591