11-27 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Timothy Dale “Squeaker” Beard, age 53 of McEwen, who will have funeral services today at 1 at the McEwen Funeral Home. William Brown will officiate the services.

Burial will follow in the Beard Cemetery in McEwen.

Ms. Shelba Jean Dilda, age 70 of Camden, will have funeral services today at 2 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Randy Miller and Brother Tony Allgood will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Lowry Cemetery.

Mr. Doyle Berton Brown, age 92 of McEwen, will have funeral services today at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen.

Burial will follow in the Meadowlawn Cemetery in McEwen. Reverend Ricky Vaughn will officiate the services.