We note with regret the death of Mrs. Fannie Mae Utley, age 90 of Camden, who will have funeral services Saturday at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Ken Zike and Brother Matthew Greer will both officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Eastview Cemetery.

Visitation for Mrs. Utley will be this evening from 5 until 9 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.