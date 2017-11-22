11-22 Obits

Mrs. Betty Glen Goodman McCoy, age 91 of Lobelville, will have funeral services this morning at 11 at the McDonald Funeral Home of Perry County in Lobelville. Burial will follow in the Chessor Cemetery.

Mr. Jewell Brown “J.B.” Bell, age 81 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation today from 9 until service time at 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Joe Rhodes will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery in Parsons.

Mrs. Shirley Jean Hoyle, age 68 of Parsons, has arrangements provided by Luff-Bowen Funeral Home.