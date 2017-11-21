11-21 Trading Post

on November 21, 2017
Trading Post

For Sale
Brand New Synthetic Stock and Forearm $75
Hunting Trophy Bucks on VHS with Deer Hunting $50
2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets $250
Call 584-5380

John Deere Clutch Parts
Rebuilt Pressure Plate and Rebuilt Disc for Tractors and Combines
Call 584-6591

2 Tickets to the Sold out Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives Concert Saturday December 2nd at 2 at the Dixie in Huntingdon $70 for Pair
Call Derek at 731-415-1691

In Need
22 Pairs of Pants That Need to be Hemmed up and Cut
4 Inches Too Long
Someone in Camden area would be a big help
Call 584-3249

32 Inch Bottom Window for Storm Door
Motorized Treadmill
Call 584-6591

Portable Buildings
Call 584-6564