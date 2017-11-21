11-21 Obits

Mr. Ernest Fox Hestand, age 87 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jeff Keele will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mrs. Betty Glen Goodman McCoy, age 91 of Lobelville, will have visitation today from 4 until 9 at the McDonald Funeral Home of Perry County in Lobelville. Funeral services will be Wednesday morning at 11 at the McDonald Funeral Home of Perry County. Burial will follow in the Chessor Cemetery in Coble.

Mrs. Shirley Jean Hoyle Hudson, age 68 of Parsons, has arrangements from Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly.