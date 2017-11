We note with regret the death of Mr. Ernest Fox Hestand, age 87 of Waverly, who will have visitation Monday from 5 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mr. Hestand will be Tuesday at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Brother Jeff Keele will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery.