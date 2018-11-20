11-20 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Delsie Ima Evone Mayberry, age 91 of Waverly, who will have visitation this morning from 10 until service time at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Brother John Johnson will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Curtis Chapel Cemetery.

Mrs. Mary Anna Wyatt Brown, age 65 of Holladay, will have visitation Wednesday from 10 until service time at 11 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden.

Mrs. Catherine Cavender, age 99 of Lebanon, Tennessee, formerly of Waverly, will have visitation Wednesday from 11 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jeff Keele will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Bakerville Cemetery.



Mr. Michael Shane Hardin, age 48 of Camden, will have visitation Wednesday from 10 until service time at noon at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Kenny Poole will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery.

Mr. Jerry Edwin Wallace, age 58 of McEwen, will have visitation Wednesday from 1 until service time at 6 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Tony Curtis will offiicate the services.