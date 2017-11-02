11-2 Trading Post

11-2 Trading Poston November 2, 2017
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
Motorcycle Trailer $2100
VHS Deer Hunting Tapes $50
Stock Forearm for Rifle $75
Call 584-5380
2008 Dodge SUV with 76,000 Miles
Call 441-0199
6 Ft Side by Side Refrigerator $125 or best offer
5 Foot Piano $65
Chrome Brush Guard for Trucks and Automobiles
Call 586-2884
1997 Lincoln Continental $1100
Chain Length Fence Wire
2 Horse Saddles for $125 each
Call 441-0218
In Need
Looking for 16-18 Foot Aluminum Boat with Trailer
18-20 Foot Regular Trailer
Call 441-1092
Small White Pomeranian Pup
Call 584-8108 and ask for Rita