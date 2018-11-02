11-2 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. James Jimmy Randle Hand, age 55 of Fairview, who will have visitation Saturday from 2-7 at the Fairview Church of Christ. Mr. Hand will also have visitation Sunday from 11 until service time at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Larry Spicer will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Sanders Cemetery in Poplar Grove.

Mrs. Ophelia Maedean Knepp, age 64 of Big Sandy, will have visitation Sunday from 2-5 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. The family has chosen cremation services.