11-19 Trading Post

11-19 Trading Poston November 19, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
110 Volt 3600 Pound Wheel Out Wench
Call 584-6591
70 Feet of Telephone Wire $10
Parade Trailer Perfect For Christmas Parades $275 Pictured Below
Delta Kitchen Faucet $15
Call 584-5380
220 Volt 3 Stack Heater $30 Pictured Below
Call 584-6591
In Need
Good Used Mattress
Call 571-0966
Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees and Elbows in Stainless or Brass
Oddball Taps and Dies in Left Handed British Standards and American Standards
Desktop Laser/Scanner Printer
Call 584-6591