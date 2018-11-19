11-19 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Frankie Nell Lynch, age 85 of McEwen, who will have visitation today from 11 until 1:30 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. A Funeral Mass for Mrs. Lynch will be this afternoon at 2 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in McEwen. Reverend Zack Kirangu will officiate the services.

Mr. Michael Shane Hardin, age 48 of Camden, will have visitation Wednesday from 10 until service time at noon at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Kenny Poole will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery.