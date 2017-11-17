11-17 Trading Post

For Sale

Size 10 Black Leather Boots $10

Set of VHS Deer Hunting Tapes $50

2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets $250

Call 584-5380

Custom 1998 LeSabre Buick $2400

Comes with Good Radio and can be seen at Inside Out Car Detailing on Highway 69 in Camden.

Call 584-4498

1985 Model Chevy 4 Wheel Drive Truck $3000

2002-2003 Dodge 4 Wheel Drive Truck $3000

Call 731-441-5020



2 Good Air Compressors

26 Inch Boys Bicycle

Call 441-0218

In Need

Propane Scarfing Tip

Bottom Mounting Drawer Slides

Overdrive Unit Behind Transmission

Call 584-6591

Items for Giveaway

Call 731-441-5020