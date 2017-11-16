11-16 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Joseph Stanley Sayles, age 68 of Camden, who will have funeral services this morning at 11 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Sammy Douglas and Brother George Avery will officiate the services.

Burial will follow in the Cross Roads Cemetery.

Mrs. Mary Fay Janes Durham, age 71 of Humboldt, formerly of Vale, will have graveside services Friday at 1 at the Marlboro Cemetery near Vale.

Visitation for Mrs. Durham will be Friday from 11:30 until 12:30 at Bruceton Funeral Home.