11-16 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Elijah Lawrence Phifer, age 80 of Camden, who will have visitation today from 5 until 8 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mr. Phifer will also be Saturday from 11 until service time at 1 at the Plunk Funeral Home. Eddie Martin will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens.

Mr. Orville Junior Bivens, age 77 of Holladay, will have a memorial service Saturday at 1:30 at his residence at 3325 Conrad Ridge Rd in Holladay. The Oakdale Funeral Home of Decatur County is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. James Layfatte Butler, age 90 of Camden, will have visitation Saturday from 1 until service time at 3 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Daniel Cook will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.

Mr. Charles Walter Scarborough, age 84 of Tennessee Ridge, will have visitation Sunday from 10:30 until service time 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Tim Smith will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Stone Cemetery in Stewart County.