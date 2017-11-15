11-15 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Curtis Christopher Neal, age 65 of Big Sandy, who will have funeral services this morning at 11 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Brother Joey Simmons will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.

Mrs. Thelma Christine Vineyard Donegan, age 92 of McEwen, will have funeral services today at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Pastor Joan Hubbard will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the McEwen Cemetery in McEwen.

Mr. Joseph Stanley Sayles, age 68 of Camden, will have funeral services Thursday morning at 11 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Sammy Douglas and Brother George Avery will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Cross Roads Cemetery.

Visitation for Mr. Sayles will be this evening from 5 until 9 at the Oakdale Funeral Home.