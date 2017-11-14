11-14 Trading Post

For Sale

Set of VHS Deer Hunting Tapes $50

2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets $250

Stock Forearm for Deer Rifle $75

Call 584-5380

Propane Tanks

Fireplace with Stainless Steel Flue

Call 441-1436

3 Filing Cabinets, 1 in Black and 2 in Beige $10 Each

New Wave Oven

Call 584-4704



2 Air Compressors

1976 Lincoln Towncar $600

Call 441-0218

Pair of Brand New Men’s Denim Lined Carpenter Jeans in Size 30/30 $8

Call 584-8668

2 Houses To Rent To Own-1 in Sugar Tree and 1 in Camden

Recliner

Washer

call 733-0321

John Deere Clutch Parts

Rebuilt Pressure Plate for Tractor

Rebuilt Clutch for Combine

Call 584-6591

2 Tickets to the Sold Out Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives Concert

Saturday December 2nd at 2 at the Dixie in Huntingdon $70 for Pair

Call Derek at 731-415-1691

In Need

32 Inch Bottom Window Storm Door

Bug Zapper

Call 584-6591

Deer Rifle or Shotgun

Call 441-0218