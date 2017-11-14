11-14 Obits

Mrs. Thelma Christine Vineyard Donegan, age 92 of McEwen, will have funeral services Wednesday at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Visitation for Mrs. Donegan will be Tuesday from 6 until 8 at Luff-Bowen in McEwen. Pastor Joan Hubbard will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the McEwen Cemetery in McEwen.

Mr. Curtis Neal Christopher, age 65 of Big Sandy, will have funeral services Wednesday at 11 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Brother Joey Simmons will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.

Visitation for Mr. Christopher will be today from 5 until 8 at Stockdale-Malin in Big Sandy.

Mr. Joseph Stanley Sayles, age 68 of Camden, will have funeral services Thursday at 11 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Sammy Douglas and Brother George Avery will officiate the services.

Burial will follow in the Cross Roads Cemetery.

Visitation for Mr. Sayles will be Wednesday from 5 until 9 at the Oakdale Funeral Home.